‘An important step to manage the disease:’ Doctor responds to announcement of increased coronavirus tests

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As President Donald Trump orders more tests to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Richmond-area health experts say it is an important step as localities work to manage the spread of the disease.
“The FDA approved a new test for the virus,” the President said in a press conference Friday.
The President says in all, the U.S. should expect 1.4 million new tests for coronavirus to be available next week. He says 5 million would be available within the next month.
“The way that the president has talked about how this money is going to be used, is really to ramp up testing,” said Dr. Danny Avula, Richmond City Health District Director with the Virginia Department of Health. “It has been a major challenge here in Virginia and throughout the country, that we have not had a lot of availability of testing, and that has hampered our public health decision-making ability.”
Dr. Avula says once there is additional access to testing, localities can more informed decisions about reopening schools and allowing large social gatherings to take place again.
“It’s a really important step in our management of this disease," said Dr. Avula.
The latest numbers from the department of health show 30 COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth.
Dr. Avula says it is important to self-monitor and be aware of who is most at risk for the disease. He says the measures being taken statewide are a part of a ‘proactive’ approach.
“These are not actions that are being taken out of fear, these are very thoughtful and proactive, preventive actions because we feel this is the best way to blunt the spike of this disease,” he explained. “These are our attempts to be as prepared as possible.”
According to the CDC, older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease are at high risk for the virus.
“If we develop a cough, congestion fever, we need to stay home and make sure we are not exposing our friends, neighbors, loved ones,” said Dr. Avula. “The more we can do to keep the disease from spreading and keep the capacity of our health care systems open and available to the folks who really need it, the better we are going to fare against this disease.”
