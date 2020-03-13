Something in the Water music festival canceled in April

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - The 2020 Something in the Water music festival has been canceled as the coronavirus continues to spread across the nation.
The festival posted the announcement on social media.
“After much consideration, in partnership with the City of Virginia Beach, we’ve sadly decided to postpone SOMETHING IN THE WATER 2020,” the post read.
All tickets for 2020 will be honored for next year’s festival in 2021, which will be April 23-25. Purchasers will be notified on how to get a refund if they are not able to attend.
