Second Longwood University student tests positive for coronavirus

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Longwood University says a second student has tested positive for coronavirus.
The university said on Tuesday that the student lives off-campus and has self-quarantined since last Wednesday, March 18. Health officials believe the student acquired the virus while traveling out-of-state the week after spring break, but are not certain.
University officials say the first student was tested on March 10 and the results came back as a presumptive positive on March 11. The student self-quarantined. Longwood University says health officials have started reaching out to those who may have been in close contact with the student.
The Virginia Department of Health encourages the following behaviors to lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19 (coronavirus):
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Avoid non-essential travel
Students can contact the University Health Center at 434-395-2102.
For more information, click here.
