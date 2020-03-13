Schools, welfare and a tunnel: How new Democratic majorities put their mark on their first budget

Virginia lawmakers closed out their legislative session for the year Thursday with votes to send a $142 billion budget to Gov. Ralph Northam.
Here’s what’s in the two-year spending plan and a few of the ways new Democratic majorities put their stamp on Northam’s initial proposal.
$1.4 billion in new spending on schools
Accounting for inflation, lawmakers said the additional funding for the first time restores public schools to pre-2008 recession levels.
It is a $128 million increase over what Northam had proposed, though still millions short of what the State Board of Education has said it needs to meet Standards of Quality they adopted.
Lawmakers added:
- 2 percent raises each year of the two year budget,
- an additional $148 million for high-poverty schools,
- $10.6 million to lower the costs of reduced-price lunches and
- $4.6 million to boost shrinking rural school districts.
Extending the tuition freeze at state colleges and universities and boosting financial aid
Continuing the freeze, a proposal spearheaded by Republican leaders last year, was a point of extended debate between House and Senate budget negotiators. The House wanted to keep it going and the Senate wanted to focus on financial aid.
In the end, lawmakers did both, agreeing to the put $54.8 million into a pool of funds that colleges can tap into to make up the difference of any tuition increases they forgo.
They also set aside $60.6 million for financial aid to in-state students and earmarked an additional $25 million in student aid for the state’s two historically black universities, Virginia State University and Norfolk State University.
Temporarily scrapping a proposal to lower insurance premiums
Northam had proposed developing a reinsurance program, which other states have used to essentially buy down the cost of health plans on the public marketplace.
The General Assembly took the money out, telling Northam’s administration to work on getting the necessary federal approvals before they revisit the concept in future years.
Instead, they put in funding to increase payments to Medicaid providers, which are generally lower than other insurers and have been a point of contention within the industry since expansion last year.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.