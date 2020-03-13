Richmond Public Schools supplying food for students during closure

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools is supplying food for students while the schools are closed due to coronavirus concerns.
RPS families can pick up food between 9:30 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday. Families can go to any location to get food regardless of their home school.
Superintendent Jason Kamras said in a letter to families on the RPS website that families can also pick up multiple meals so they do not have to go back to the location every day.
“We recognize that some families may have difficulty getting to these centers. As a result, we are working on a limited neighborhood distribution strategy, but need a bit more time to work through the details. I’ll share more on this soon,” Kamras said.
The following locations will have food for distribution:
- Armstrong HS
- Binford MS
- Blackwell ES
- Boushall MS
- Broad Rock ES
- Brown MS
- Chimborazo ES
- Fisher ES
- Francis ES
- Ginter Park ES
- Greene ES
- Henderson MS
- Huguenot HS
- Mason ES
- Miles Jones ES
- MLK MS
- Oak Grove – Bellemeade ES
- Reid ES
- Summer Hill PS
- Wythe HS
For more details, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.