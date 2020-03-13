Richmond mechanic inspires others to work from the heart

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Treating others the way you want to be treated. It’s a lesson that sounds easy, but we sometimes forget. One Richmond business owner shows us its payoff and how it can be more valuable than gold.
A pile of alternators and starters might not be everyone’s idea of a Mega Millions prize, but in Reed Sanderson’s eyes, it’s an irreplaceable jackpot.
“A lot of it, you can’t get the parts to fix them...like this pile over here was good stuff. We take good parts out of it and use it until it’s nothing left cause a lot of that stuff you just can’t buy anymore,” said Sanderson, owner of Sanco Rebuilders along Hull Street in Richmond.
Stuff you can’t buy anymore at the kind of place that’s getting harder to find.
“There used to be like 20 rebuilding shops in town, now there’s two of us left. 'Cause you just can’t fix as much as you used to,” said Sanderson.
Reed has been in business for nearly 50 years. He got his start in high school, worked for someone else for eight years, and then went out on his own.
“Well, I was raised on the farm, if you wanted something to work, you had to fix it. So I always liked to fix things, and this is what I got into,” he said.
When asked what he was like in high school, Reed answered with a simple, “well it’s hard to tell.”
But one friend from high school had an answer.
“Just like a typical high school senior kid in the 70s, into Led Zeppelin. Maybe,” said Richard Ryder of Midlothian.
Ryder graduated a couple of years ahead of Reed and is the one who called NBC12 with Sanderson’s story, he told us about this 50-year small shop owner in business of repairs with a heart that doesn’t need fixing. Ryder saying Sanderson is known for lending a helping hand.
“I think he had just finished helping somebody with a starter problem that had been by the side of the road and got them on their way,” said Ryder.
“That comes from being raised on a farm where everybody helped everybody, and it just stuck with me,” said Sanderson.
But while kindness has no price, it can cost a little heart.
“Some people need help and some people act like they need help, you kind of have to figure out the two,” said Sanderson.
“It’s hard to find honesty. It shouldn’t be, but it seems like it’s harder to find honesty,” said Ryder.
But change can start with a spark of compassion.
“You gotta work for a living, so you might as well find something that you like to do,” said Sanderson.
And this mechanic is one for the job.
