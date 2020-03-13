Police: Campbell County man arrested, charged after assaulting deputy

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a Campbell County man has been arrested and charged after assaulting a deputy.
On March 12 at approximately 9:30 a.m., Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived at the 5600 block of Three Creeks Road to serve a warrant to 57-year-old Gary L. Waller.
After the deputy made contact with Waller, Waller attacked the deputy, an altercation followed, and Waller was taken into custody.
According to police, Gary Waller was charged with the following:
- Disarm Law Enforcement of Firearm;
- Abduction with a Firearm;
- Use of a Firearm in the Commission of Felony;
- Assault & Battery on Law Enforcement Officer (LEO);
- Disarm Law Enforcement of Chemical/Impact Weapon;
- Pointing/Brandishing Firearm; and
- Obstruction of Justice
The deputy was taken to the hospital after the attack and was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was released.
