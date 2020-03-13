Northam orders all schools to close for at least two weeks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has ordered all Virginia K-12 schools to close for at least two weeks as the outbreak of coronavirus continues to spread.
All schools will be closed from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27, at a minimum.
“We are taking this action to keep Virginians as safe and healthy as possible, and to minimize exposure to COVID-19,” said Governor Northam. “I recognize this will pose a hardship on many families, but closing our schools for two weeks will not only give our staff time to clean and disinfect school facilities, it will help slow the spread of this virus. This is a fluid and fast-changing situation. We will do everything possible to ensure that students who rely on school nutrition programs continue to have access to meals, and that the disruption to academics is as minimal as possible.”
Localities will still decide specific staffing decisions to ensure students maintain continuity of services or learning.
Virginia Department of Education officials are working closely with schools to make sure students who are on free or reduced lunch still have access to those programs.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.