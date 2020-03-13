News to Know for March 13: Virginia under state of emergency; Area schools respond to coronavirus; Sports leagues delays, cancels seasons; Richmond-area events canceled, delayed; Warm, breezy Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Grab your wind-breaker!
Early morning showers could slow the Friday AM commute, then it’s WARM and breezy.
Few early morning showers then clearing, warm and breezy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Henrico’s Department of Public Utilities is finishing up making repairs on a water main break near the 5800 block of Lakeside Avenue.
Officials said the right northbound lane of Lakeside Avenue is closed between Oakwood Lane and Spruce Street, with traffic shifted to the left lane.
Repairs should be finished by the morning commute.
Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the commonwealth, with the Virginia Department of Health confirming at least 17 “presumptive positive” cases Thursday morning.
The Central Shenandoah Health District says a Harrisonburg resident in their 60s tested positive for the coronavirus.
As the number of COVID-19 cases increases in Virginia, state health officials say, for now, there is no community spread.
State health experts said they were not concerned about testing capabilities in the commonwealth. The state has tested a little over 100 people and still has the capacity to test between 500 and 600 people. Northam says this pandemic will not cripple the commonwealth.
Here is what schools across the central Virginia region are doing in response to the coronavirus:
- Richmond Public Schools will close for two full weeks starting on Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.
- Henrico County Public Schools will be closed for two full weeks starting Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.
- Hanover County Public Schools will be closed for students on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.
- Powhatan County Public Schools will close for two weeks starting on Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.
- Hopewell City Public Schools will be restricting all field trips within the Richmond area and will be closing school on March 16.
- Colonial Heights Public Schools says it is adding Monday, March 16 as a student holiday so teachers can prepare in case the need for online learning arises due to the coronavirus outbreak.
- Chesterfield County Public Schools will close tomorrow, March 13, for health preparations.
- Petersburg Public Schools reviewing and updating operation plans, including distance learning.
- New Kent County Public Schools will be closed for students on Monday, March 16 so teachers can prepare for online learning in case the school needs to close.
- Lunenburg County Public Schools will be closed on Friday, March 13 to students.
- The Collegiate School will cancel all in-person instruction and move to a remote learning format starting on March 23 through at least April 3.
Here is a look at what each individual institution is doing in response to the coronavirus:
- Virginia Commonwealth University is extending spring break by a week and moving classes to be taught online when the semester starts again.
- The University of Richmond is suspending classes March 16-20 and students currently away for spring break are asked not to return to campus.
- Virginia State University is in the process of transitioning all classes online.
- Spring break will be extended through March 21 for Virginia Union University students, while faculty and staff are to report on March 16 to prepare for online courses.
- Spring break is set to go on as planned the week of March 16-21 for Reynolds Community College, but starting on March 23, most instruction will move to online through at least April 4.
Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities is suspending all disconnections of water and wastewater service for non-payment in response to the coronavirus.
The suspension is to ensure all members of Richmond are able to practice good hygiene to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
In the event that the department would become impacted, emergency operation plans are in place to continue utility service.
- The Richmond Flying Squirrels will be delaying the start of its season due to the outbreak.
- The Richmond Kickers will suspend preseason activities and delay the start of the 2020 League One season by a minimum of two weeks due to the coronavirus.
- All spring athletics have been canceled after the Atlantic 10 Conference canceled all spring competitions and championships for member schools.
- The University of Richmond has canceled all athletic events.
- The Virginia High School League (VHSL) Basketball Tournament announced that the games on Friday and Saturday have been canceled due to the threat of the coronavirus.
Sports nationwide are on a halt due to coronavirus concerns.
- NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday that the league’s hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic will likely last at least a month, or roughly what would have been the remainder of an uninterrupted regular season. Rudy Gobert became NBA’s Patient Zero for the virus after testing positive the day before. Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell became the second NBA All-Star on the Utah Jazz to test positive for the coronavirus, he stated Thursday on Instagram.
- In a late-night decision, the PGA Tour canceled the rest of The Players Championship and said it would not play the next three weeks.
- Major League Baseball is delaying the start of its season by at least two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak. The opening day had been scheduled for March 26. MLB also has suspended the rest of its spring training game schedule.
- The NHL announced Thursday that it was suspending play effective immediately. The hockey league joins the NBA in stropping games amid concerns over the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
- Soccer league MLS said its season is on hold until further notice.
- Other organizations are limiting attendance or calling off games. All major conference basketball tournaments were canceled Thursday, including the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac 12, ACC and Big East. Other tournaments stopped included the Atlantic 10, AAC, MAC, Big Sky, Big South, WAC, Big West, Conference USA, Sun Belt and Southland.
- The Ivy League had previously canceled its games as well.
- The ATP has suspended all men’s professional tennis tournaments for six weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak. No ATP Tour or ATP Challenger Tour events will take place through the week of April 20. The next Grand Slam tournament, the French Open, is still scheduled to be held in Paris beginning May 24.
Major events in Richmond have been postponed or canceled due to health risks surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The postponements come after Mayor Levar Stoney announced major events in Richmond should be postponed or canceled.
The administration has also designed a web page to provide Richmond’s residents, employees and visitors with the most recent, reliable updates on the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.
In honor of St. Patrick’s Day this March 17, Zippia, a career resource company based in San Francisco, is looking for someone who loves the Irish culture.
They want to pay someone $1k to watch Irish movies all day long.
Applications are open now through Mar. 15th at 5 p.m.
