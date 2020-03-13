The National will close due to precautions of large gatherings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The National in Richmond will remain closed until further notice by the local officials due to precautions of large gatherings amidst the coronavirus outbreak.
The National announced on their Instagram page that they hope to reschedule the affected events, however, there is no information on new dates that the events will be rescheduled on.
Tickets will be valid for the new dates and customers will be notified.
The National says if a show can not be rescheduled once the state of emergency is lifted, a refund will automatically be issued within 30 business days to the credit card used to make the purchase.
“We will follow all recommendations of local health authorities when we reopen. Please continue to check back on this website for updated information,” The National announced on Instagram.
