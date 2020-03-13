Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Northam declares state of emergency in response to virus
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as the state's number of confirmed cases among Virginians grew to 17. Speaking at a press conference Thursday afternoon, Northam also advised all Virginians to avoid large gatherings “for the time being.” Also Thursday, Public school districts in Richmond and Loudoun County announced closures, a day after a cascade of public universities began to announce plans to suspend on-campus instruction and move to remote learning.
CHELSEA MANNING
Ex-Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning freed from jail
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has released Chelsea Manning from a jail outside the nation's capital, ending roughly a year of incarceration that the former Army intelligence analyst served for refusing to testify to a grand jury. U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga ordered Manning's release Thursday from an Alexandria, Virginia, jail after prosecutors reported the grand jury that subpoenaed her had disbanded. The judge left in place more than $250,000 in fines he imposed for her refusal to appear before the grand jury, which is investigating WikiLeaks. Manning's lawyers said they were relieved at her release. They says she attempted suicide Wednesday at the jail.
FORMER CANDIDATE-REVENGE PORN
Former Virginia House candidate charged with revenge porn
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A former candidate for a seat in Virginia's House of Delegates has been charged with crimes commonly characterized as “revenge porn.” News outlets report that Sheila Bynum-Coleman was indicted Monday in Henrico County on two misdemeanor counts. The charges allege that she disseminated nude photos of a woman at her workplace. Specifically, authorities say that she showed the nude photos to the woman's boss and said they were taken on company time. Authorities have said the motives for Bynum-Coleman's alleged actions are unclear. Last year, Bynum-Coleman tried but failed to unseat Republican Kirk Cox. He was House Speaker at the time.
STATE BUDGET
Virginia lawmakers pass new budget amid downturn fears
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers approved a new state budget Thursday that includes heavy new spending on public education, social services and other areas, despite protests from some Republicans that the legislature should wait to see what impact the deepening coronavirus crisis will have on the state's economy. Legislators approved a two-year state spending plan that includes raises for teachers and state employees and a funds for a one-year tuition freeze at public universities. The measure now heads to Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who can try to amend or veto parts of the budget.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON
Pelosi says agreement near with White House on virus aid
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fears over the coronavirus may force an unlikely alliance. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she and the Trump administration are close to agreement on a coronavirus aid package, as negotiators struggle to hammer out a deal to provide funding and resources for American workers, families and businesses reeling with health and financial problems from the crisis. Final details are being worked out. but Pelosi expects an announcement Friday. The House could swiftly vote. The agreement could come as Washington strains for a comprehensive response to the coronavirus outbreak.
CHELSEA MANNING
Lawyers: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in Va. jail
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chelsea Manning's legal team says the former intelligence analyst tried to take her own life Wednesday, but was transported to a hospital where she is recovering. Manning has been in jail since May for refusing to testify before a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks. She was scheduled to appear in court in Alexandria, Virginia, on Friday for a hearing on a motion to terminate the civil contempt sanctions stemming from that refusal. Manning served seven years in a military prison for leaking a trove of documents to WikiLeaks before President Barack Obama commuted the remainder of her 35-year sentence in 2017.
DEPUTY ACQUITTED
Ex-Virginia deputy acquitted of sexually abusing inmate
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia sheriff's deputy who appealed his conviction on a charge of sexually abusing a woman in a courthouse holding cell has been cleared of wrongdoing. The Virginian-Pilot reports that 53-year-old former Chesapeake deputy Timothy Burnside was acquitted of a misdemeanor sexual battery charge Monday. He was initially found guilty in May. Court testimony shows Burnside told investigators the woman's hand “bumped” his genitals. The victim reported that he had repeatedly pulled her hands there while she was handcuffed in a holding cell at the courthouse. Burnside was fired in February 2019, shortly after the accusations emerged. He had worked for the office for 17 years.
PORT CARGO
Drop in cargo at Port of Virginia partly due to coronavirus
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Port of Virginia saw a drop in cargo last month that officials say is due in part to the coronavirus and its effects on the shipping industry. The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday the port handled a total of 207,816 containers last month, a 9% drop from February 2019. Port officials attributed the decline to the spread of the virus and ongoing trade tariffs. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.