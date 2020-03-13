Kings Dominion postpones opening day due to coronavirus concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion has postponed its opening day after following guidance from local, state officials, and the CDC due to coronavirus concerns.
The opening day has been postponed to April 4.
“While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at our properties, we believe this is the right decision for our guests, associates and community," Kings Dominion stated in a tweet.
The Kings Dominion KOA Campground will remain open.
Kings Dominion officials say they will be working with guests who have prepaid tickets or booked campsites/cabins during the time period of our park closure.
Refunds or re-bookings may be requested at info@kingsdominion.com
