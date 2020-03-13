Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore Orioles star Trey Mancini has undergone surgery for colon cancer. The team said a malignant tumor was discovered last week. He had surgery on Thursday to remove the tumor from his colon. Lab results and the timetable for Mancini's recovery will not be known until next week. Mancini turns 28 next week. He hit .291 with 35 home runs last season while playing the outfield, at first base and as a designated hitter.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Washington pitcher Max Scherzer was pleased with his first bullpen session after being scratched from a scheduled start. The 35-year-old right-hander missed Tuesday's game because of fatigue in the muscles on the right side of his body, in the area of the latissimus dorsi, serratus and oblique muscles. Scherzer is to pitch next in an intrasquad scrimmage. Scherzer has made three spring training starts. He last pitched on March 3, allowing two runs in 3 1/3 innings.