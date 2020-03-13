Henrico Schools reschedules 2020-21 preschool recruiting events

Henrico County Public School Preschool program (Source: HCPS)
By Brian Thompson | February 16, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST - Updated March 13 at 4:53 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools has rescheduled its preschool recruiting for 2020-21 Early Learning Preschool.

Early Learning Preschool is designed to provide a high-quality preschool environment for children who live in Henrico County and who will be 4 years old by Sept. 30.

Here is how the application process works:

  1. Interested parents and guardians, should submit a pre-application online, here.
  2. Complete the paper application (you can obtain one at a preschool recruiting event or at your homeschool).
  3. Bring the required documents to a preschool recruiting event, listed below. If you can’t come to a preschool recruiting event, email preschool@henrico.k12.va.us to schedule an appointment. Please only email once you have all the required documents prepared.

Preschool recruiting events:

  • April 14
    • 4-6 p.m. at Sandston Elementary School.
  • April 17
    • 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at New Bridge Learning Center Auditorium.
  • April 21
    • 4-6 p.m. at Longan Elementary School.
  • April 23
    • 4-6 p.m. at Crestview Elementary School.
  • April 27
    • 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at New Bridge Learning Center Auditorium.
  • April 28
    • 4-6 p.m. at Johnson Elementary School.
  • April 30
    • 4-6 p.m. at Dumbarton Elementary School.
  • May 5
    • 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at New Bridge Learning Center Auditorium.
  • May 6
    • 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at New Bridge Learning Center Auditorium.

For more information and a list of the documents needed to, apply online and look under “Hot Topics,” or go straight to henricoschools.us/preschool/.

For questions, email preschool@henrico.k12.va.us or call (804) 328-8104.

