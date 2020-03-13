Henrico Schools reschedules 2020-21 preschool recruiting events

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools has rescheduled its preschool recruiting for 2020-21 Early Learning Preschool.
Early Learning Preschool is designed to provide a high-quality preschool environment for children who live in Henrico County and who will be 4 years old by Sept. 30.
Here is how the application process works:
- Interested parents and guardians, should submit a pre-application online, here.
- Complete the paper application (you can obtain one at a preschool recruiting event or at your homeschool).
- Bring the required documents to a preschool recruiting event, listed below. If you can’t come to a preschool recruiting event, email preschool@henrico.k12.va.us to schedule an appointment. Please only email once you have all the required documents prepared.
Preschool recruiting events:
- April 14
- 4-6 p.m. at Sandston Elementary School.
- April 17
- 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at New Bridge Learning Center Auditorium.
- April 21
- 4-6 p.m. at Longan Elementary School.
- April 23
- 4-6 p.m. at Crestview Elementary School.
- April 27
- 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at New Bridge Learning Center Auditorium.
- April 28
- 4-6 p.m. at Johnson Elementary School.
- April 30
- 4-6 p.m. at Dumbarton Elementary School.
- May 5
- 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at New Bridge Learning Center Auditorium.
- May 6
- 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at New Bridge Learning Center Auditorium.
For more information and a list of the documents needed to, apply online and look under “Hot Topics,” or go straight to henricoschools.us/preschool/.
For questions, email preschool@henrico.k12.va.us or call (804) 328-8104.
