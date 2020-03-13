Forecast: Warm and breezy Friday, cooling off for the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Early morning showers could slow the Friday AM commute, then it’s WARM and breezy.
FRIDAY: Few early morning showers then clearing, warm and breezy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. (Early Rain Chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 60.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, especially in the morning. Lows near 40, highs around 50. (Rain Chance: 40%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s, highs mid 50s.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the mid and upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.