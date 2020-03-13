Dominion Energy suspends disconnections due to coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy has suspended all disconnections in response to coronavirus.
Dominion Energy said it knows that customers rely on services to get through dealing with coronavirus disruptions.
“Our customers should not have to worry about losing service during this critical time. Therefore, Dominion Energy suspended all service disconnections for nonpayment earlier this week. We know the communities we serve rely on us to provide an essential service. We remain committed to providing reliable energy service 24-7.”
