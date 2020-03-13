Churches closing doors, live streaming service online

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the number of coronavirus cases on the rise, multiple religious organizations in the area are looking for alternative ways to hold service.
The Life Church RVA and Huguenot Road Baptist Church will be closed but services will be available online.
“The most responsible decision we could make is suspend all weekend services here at the Life Church,” said Pastor Vernon Gordon. “We’ll be hosting an amazing online worship experience at 10 a.m. this Sunday.”
“We have decided to cancel our services for the next twp weeks,” said Senior Pastor Bob Lee. “We’ll be live streaming our service on Sunday morning at 10 o’clock.”
Both churches felt the online platforms are the best precautions to keep its members safe as Governor Ralph Northam issued a state of emergency for Virginia.
"We felt that would give us more time to access the situation to see what communicate comes out from the respective authorities were corporation with,” said Lee.
While this was a difficult decision to make, Senior Pastor Bob says this decision wasn’t made out of fear but in faith.
“We know that God is ultimately in control,” said Lee.
“We recognize we are not just the church when we come to the building, but we are the church where ever we go,” said Gordon.
Other churches around the area say they’re continuing services but with extra precaution adding wipes and hand sanitizer.
