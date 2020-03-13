Churches closing doors, live streaming service online

By Terrance Dixon | March 13, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT - Updated March 13 at 6:47 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the number of coronavirus cases on the rise, multiple religious organizations in the area are looking for alternative ways to hold service.

The Life Church RVA and Huguenot Road Baptist Church will be closed but services will be available online.

“The most responsible decision we could make is suspend all weekend services here at the Life Church,” said Pastor Vernon Gordon. “We’ll be hosting an amazing online worship experience at 10 a.m. this Sunday.”

“We have decided to cancel our services for the next twp weeks,” said Senior Pastor Bob Lee. “We’ll be live streaming our service on Sunday morning at 10 o’clock.”

As all of you know, there is a lot of anxiety with what is happening with COVID-19. As the number of positive tests increases, organizations are having to figure out what to do to make sure we not only take this seriously but put in preventative measures as well.  As of 2:00 yesterday afternoon our Governor, Ralph Northam, issued a state of emergency for the State of Virginia.  As apart of this address, it has been highly encouraged that we avoid large gatherings. As leaders, we felt a strong responsibility to ensure we made a decision that was in the best interest of the entire TLC community, particularly vulnerable populations like the countless children who gather at our services each weekend.  After prayerful consideration and consultation with medical professionals and local leaders, we have decided to suspend all weekend experiences and hold a LIVE ONLINE EXPERIENCE ‪at 10:00 AM‬. We believe that church is far more than a building, but a people motivated around a mission to change the world. Or as we like to say it at TLC, we are a movement, we multiply.  Because of this conviction, we encourage TLC members to create a "Watch Party" experience by gathering a few friends, neighbors, or maybe your life group to build community far beyond the four walls of the church.  Apart of our live experience will be moments of worship, word, and conversation will be encouraged through discussion questions.  So fire up the grill, flip the pancakes, and join us ‪at 10:00‬ for church!

Both churches felt the online platforms are the best precautions to keep its members safe as Governor Ralph Northam issued a state of emergency for Virginia.

"We felt that would give us more time to access the situation to see what communicate comes out from the respective authorities were corporation with,” said Lee.

While this was a difficult decision to make, Senior Pastor Bob says this decision wasn’t made out of fear but in faith.

“We know that God is ultimately in control,” said Lee.

“We recognize we are not just the church when we come to the building, but we are the church where ever we go,” said Gordon.

Other churches around the area say they’re continuing services but with extra precaution adding wipes and hand sanitizer.

