Churches closing doors, live streaming service online

As all of you know, there is a lot of anxiety with what is happening with COVID-19. As the number of positive tests increases, organizations are having to figure out what to do to make sure we not only take this seriously but put in preventative measures as well. As of 2:00 yesterday afternoon our Governor, Ralph Northam, issued a state of emergency for the State of Virginia. As apart of this address, it has been highly encouraged that we avoid large gatherings. As leaders, we felt a strong responsibility to ensure we made a decision that was in the best interest of the entire TLC community, particularly vulnerable populations like the countless children who gather at our services each weekend. After prayerful consideration and consultation with medical professionals and local leaders, we have decided to suspend all weekend experiences and hold a LIVE ONLINE EXPERIENCE ‪at 10:00 AM‬. We believe that church is far more than a building, but a people motivated around a mission to change the world. Or as we like to say it at TLC, we are a movement, we multiply. Because of this conviction, we encourage TLC members to create a "Watch Party" experience by gathering a few friends, neighbors, or maybe your life group to build community far beyond the four walls of the church. Apart of our live experience will be moments of worship, word, and conversation will be encouraged through discussion questions. So fire up the grill, flip the pancakes, and join us ‪at 10:00‬ for church!