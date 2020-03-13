Chesterfield Food Bank puts plans in place to help amid school closings

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Food Bank is putting plans in place after Chesterfield Schools for two weeks and amid coronavirus concerns.
The food bank have made plans to meet the need that children will have food while schools are closed.
The food bank will be serving the public with breakfast and lunch items for children that will be ready to be picked up on Tuesdays and Thursdays at its Chester location along Iron Bridge Road.
Those meals can be picked up between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. starting on Tuesday, March 17.
Volunteers will be needed on Mondays and Wednesdays between 10 a.m. and noon. Volunteers will also be welcomed to help with distribution.
The distribution will be drive-through based so clients will not need to leave their cars to pick-up food.
The Chesterfield Food Bank says there are absolutely no plans to cancel food distribution.
