Virginia coronavirus cases now at 29; Central localities declare states of emergency

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - City and county leaders in Central Virginia have declared local states of emergency as the number of coronavirus cases in the state continues to rise. Officials confirmed there are currently 29 cases throughout the commonwealth - up from 17 on Thursday.
The localities to declare emergencies include Richmond, Chesterfield County, Henrico County, Hanover County and Goochland County.
On Thursday, Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency for all of Virginia.
Officials expect the cases to continue to rise sharply, but Northam said the pandemic will not cripple the commonwealth.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has confirmed that there are a total of 29 coronavirus cases in Virginia. A breakdown of where the cases are has not yet been released. The state website updates at noon Monday through Friday.
As the virus continues to spread around the globe, here is a look at the numbers. The table below shows all confirmed coronavirus cases, recovery numbers and deaths, by country.
To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Avoid non-essential travel
Currently, there are two main reasons someone would be tested for the coronavirus: having symptoms or exposure to an infected person.
The main symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, are fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. These look a lot like the flu and the common cold, so it takes a physician to determine if testing for the virus is necessary.
For a patient, the process of being tested for the virus is easy and can potentially be done almost anywhere. It typically involves taking a swab from deep in a patient’s nasal cavity to collect cells from the back of the nose.
The sample is then sent to a lab, where it will be tested to determine if the patient’s cells are infected with the virus. The same process is used to collect a sample from a patient who is tested for flu.
