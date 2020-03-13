Bon Secours no longer accepting visitors due to coronavirus concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours is no longer accepting visitors due to concerns of coronavirus.
“For the health of our patients, visitors, health care providers and communities, we ask that people do not visit our facilities, including senior services and long-term care locations,” Bon Secours posted on its website.
For mother/baby and pediatric patients, visitors are limited to a designated partner or primary caretaker or guardian - but with a limit of one at a time.
Exceptions will be considered based on end-of-life situations or when a visitor is needed for the patient’s emotional well-being and care.
“We recognize that this can be disappointing to our visitors, patients and residents, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you or your family. The health of you and our patients/residents is our top priority,” Bon Secours posted on its website.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.