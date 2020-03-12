What central Virginia schools are doing in response to the coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here is what schools across the central Virginia region are doing in response to the coronavirus.
Hopewell City Public Schools will be restricting all field trips within the Richmond area and will be closing school on March 16.
On March 16 teachers and staff will be preparing packets of work in the event it becomes necessary to close schools long-term.
Hopewell City Public Schools are encouraging parents and caregivers to start planning for the potential of an extended school closing in the near future.
Colonial Heights Public Schools says it is adding Monday, March 16 as a student holiday so teachers can prepare in case the need for online learning arises due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Despite students being off, all after school activities will go on as scheduled.
Teachers will be trained and refreshed on online learning modules.
Students will also have training in online instruction and other methods.
Chesterfield County Public Schools will close tomorrow, March 13, for health preparations.
According to Chesterfield County Public Schools, all staff members are expected to report on Friday to take part in pandemic preparations in their school/department. This will also be considered as a teacher workday for staff members to prepare online and offline assignments in case of a long-term closure in the future.
All after-school activities scheduled for Friday will occur as scheduled after the teacher’s workday. Activities for tonight are scheduled as planned.
The Virginia High School League (VHSL) Basketball Tournament announced that the games on Friday and Saturday will be played with only direct family members from both teams in the stands due to the threat of the coronavirus.
According to the VSHL, each participating school will submit a list of immediate family members to the VHSL and only those will be permitted to enter the Siegel Center.
The VHSL also announced it is canceling its March Group Membership meeting on Friday held in Richmond.
Reports say the Atlantic 10 Tournament has been canceled after both VCU and University of Massachusett’s teams left the floor.
Prior to canceling the game, the NCAA announced that the tournament will be played in mostly empty arenas, banning fans from the Barclays Center for the remainder of its conference tournament.
Many conferences such as the SEC, Big 10, and the ACC canceled the remainder of their tournaments as well.
VCU was scheduled to face UMass on Thursday at noon, while Richmond was slated to take on either Davidson or La Salle on Friday at 6:00.
