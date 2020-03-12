Water service disconnections suspended in Richmond to help with hygiene during coronavirus outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities is suspending all disconnections of water and wastewater service for non-payment in response to the coronavirus.
The suspension is to ensure all members of Richmond are able to practice good hygiene to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities (DPU) works diligently to ensure public health and safety are at the core of how we provide utility services. From clean drinking water to safe and reliable natural gas delivery, DPU is committed to serving our customers,” a release said.
In the event that the department would become impacted, emergency operation plans are in place to continue utility service.
While the DPU will continue to emergency calls, crews will limit non-emergency calls that require employees to enter a home for the employees’ safety, officials said.
