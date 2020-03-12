Virginia Dept. of Health confirms 15 positive coronavirus cases, including 2 in central part of state

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The coronavirus continues to spread throughout the commonwealth, with the Virginia Department of Health confirming 15 “presumptive positive” cases Thursday morning.
The total number of cases includes two in central Virginia, but the exact area is still unknown.
“Whenever a case is identified, the local health department will work with that person to understand who may have come into contact with that person and then they put measures in place to monitor anybody who could have been in contact or symptoms. They may ask them to stay at home until we get through a period of time where they would develop symptoms,” said Virginia Department of Health Epidemiologist Dr. Lilian Peake
Wednesdsay morning, Governor Ralph Northam and other state health officials gave an update on the state’s response. Two additional testing kits arrived at the state department of health bringing total testing capacity at between 500 and 600 patients.
“The hospital community is treating this work with the seriousness it deserves to meet the medical treatment needs of Virginia patients and families," said Dr. Michael P. McDermott, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mary Washington Healthcare.
The governor says they are pooling the resources of state government to limit the spread of the virus.
“We’re planning for every scenario and ensuring that our government agencies, our schools, our hospitals and our commonwealth are prepared thoroughly and able to respond quickly. While we have not declared a state of emergency, we are prepared to do so if needed,” said Northam.
The governor says they’ve set aside about $10 million to deal with the virus fallout and have more money set aside in the upcoming budget that is set to be approved by the General Assembly Thursday. The state announced it has a stockpile of protective gear like face masks, gloves, and gowns but also ordered $2.7 million more.
“We also have our own stockpiles so we are doing our best to increase the amount of personal protection equipment for our first responders and medical providers,” said Dr. Norman Oliver, Virginia State Health Commissioner.
Testing criteria is also changing for those living in nursing homes to make sure the most vulnerable are protected.
“Our priority right now Is to prevent COVID-19 from entering our facilities and if it does, to stop the spread,” said April Payne, Vice President of Quality Improvement and Director of the Virginia Center for Assisted Living.
VCU Health said on Wednesday that it is in the process of developing its own test for COVID-19.
“We are currently exploring all of our options to make testing more readily available for our patients, and are actively working on developing our own test at VCU Health. Given the spread of COVID-19 worldwide and in the United States, we expect that the need for testing will only increase. We are in regular communications with UVA and support each other as we are each working on increasing our abilities to test for COVID-19 to best serve our patients,” a spokesperson said.
The state is also making plans for its employees to work from home. The governor is also asking for private employers to consider the same as we all weather this storm together.
The number of cases and locations in each of Virginia’s regions are:
- Central - 2
- Eastern - 2
- Northern - 10
- Northwest - 1
- Southwest - 0
A Marine Base Corps Quantico resident who is at Fort Belvoir was the first positive case of the coronavirus in Virginia.
The second case is a resident of the City of Fairfax, in their 80s, who traveled on a similar Nile River cruise as other positive coronavirus patients. The patient began to develop symptoms of respiratory illness on February 28 and was eventually hospitalized on March 5. The patient remains in stable condition.
The third case is an Arlington resident in their 60s. VDH officials say the person developed a fever, cough and shortness of breath after returning from an international trip. The first two cases were also connected with international travel.
“We don’t believe there is substantial risk to the community, and we are not recommending that any events be canceled or any facilities be shut down," said Dr. Ben Schwartz with the Fairfax County Health Department on Sunday.
Officials said the fourth case is a resident of the City of Fairfax. Officials said she traveled with her husband on a Nile River cruise and was asked to self-quarantine after he husband tested positive. She developed respiratory illness symptoms. Officials said she is doing well but was hospitalized during testing.
“We know the risk of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) increases among close contacts of infected persons,” said Fairfax Health Director Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu. “Based on the results of our contact investigation to date, the individual had limited contact with others outside the home while ill so the risk to the general Fairfax community remains low.”
The fifth presumptive case in Spotsylvania County is a patient in their 50s and sought medical attention when they developed a fever, cough and shortness of breath. Officials said the patient is under medical and is in stable condition.
“We are working closely with our health care partners and the state to monitor the patient and identify and work with their close contacts,” said Rappahannock Area Health Director Brooke Rossheim, MD, MPH.
Other cases include two in Virginia Beach and one in northern Virginia which were reported Tuesday.
Officials say the commonwealth’s ninth case came from the Chickahominy Health District - a Hanover County teenager who contracted coronavirus during an international trip. He’s not a student in the public school system.
State epidemiologist, Dr. Lilian Peake confirmed that the cases are not related, nor are there signs of the virus spreading in Virginia. But many of the cases appear to be linked to international travel.
The VDH says they are working with local, county, and state health officials to determine who the patients may have come into contact with, in the time they’ve been back from overseas.
“We know where these individuals were but it’s something that’s a very dynamic situation. It changes literally by the minute,” said Governor Ralph Northam during the 12th annual conference on Agricultural Trade in Richmond Tuesday afternoon.
While the governor is not calling on public schools to close, he did urge employers in the audience to allow their employees to work from home where possible to contain any virus spread.
“Life needs to go on as well. We need to keep doing our jobs and just use common sense and be safe,” said Northam.
Northam says testing capabilities now at the state lab instead of the CDC allows health experts to see outbreaks faster and respond.
“Nothing’s perfect and there will always be critics but I can just promise you that everybody is working very hard. Different agencies are involved. Both at the state, local and national level and it’s all hands on deck right now,” said Northam.
To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Avoid non-essential travel
Find more information on the coronavirus from the Virginia Department of Health here.
