Virginia Department of Corrections taking precautions against coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting this weekend, the Virginia Department of Corrections will be screening visitors at state correctional facilities in an effort to prevent the coronavirus from spreading to the prisons.
State correctional facilities will be using a questionnaire-based screening process for members of the public who are visiting offenders.
“The Virginia DOC (VADOC) is asking visitors to state correctional facilities to use their best judgment and not visit if they are not feeling well. Additionally, visitors are asked to postpone their visit if they’ve traveled outside the country in the previous 14 days, had close contact with someone who has traveled outside the country within the last 14 days, or been in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19,” a release said.
VADOC is working on coronavirus guidelines based on the agency’s Ebola protocols put in place by the state health department.
“If an offender were to have a positive COVID-19 test, just like with the flu, VADOC would report that case to the Virginia Department of Health and follow their guidance. The affected offender’s facility would be locked down and visitation at that facility would be stopped,” officials said.
The screening questionnaire is will also be in place for volunteers and contractors.
