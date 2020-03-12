VCU holding spring sporting events without fans due to coronavirus outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University says it will play its spring sporting events without fans or family until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Games will continue to be played with essential personnel only.
“As we’ve seen over the past two days, this situation evolves rapidly, almost by the hour. As always, all decisions will be made in the best interests of our student-athletes,” Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin said.
