Restaurants increasing cleaning routines, encourage customers to dine at businesses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association (VRLTA) is calling on customers to support local businesses and workers during this time of uncertainty with the coronavirus.
Many restaurants around the Richmond area are changing their protocols as a result of the ongoing coronavirus concerns.
Some restaurants are already seeing a slight drop in the number of customers but remain hopeful for future business.
"This is a business where it's only successful if guests come in and purchase food," said Nar Hovnanian, co-founder of Soul Taco.
Many restaurants across the area are paying close attention to the coronavirus developments.
“Waking up in the middle of the night, checking your phone, checking the television for anything in the morning,” said Charlie Hughes, owner of Moore St. Café.
Saturday’s Shamrock The Block event in Scott’s Addition is now postponed, leaving Moore St. Cafe readjusting its schedule. However, Hughes said the change was necessary.
“I think people’s safety is the biggest concern,” he added.
While restaurants are expected to keep spaces clean, some have increased their cleaning protocol.
“You’ll probably see us scrubbing down tables more frequently now,” Hovnanian said. “We’ll be cleaning during slow periods, making sure that even if things are clean - sweeping around.”
Employees in the front and back of the house at Soul Taco will also be wearing gloves. Owners have also purchased extra disposable items in case they have to transition to serving all food via that avenue to prevent the number of germs from coming in and out of the business.
However, current food and beverage worker Joe Blaszak said sanitation all comes down to the effort by employees.
“Workers haven’t always been as proactive about cleaning things as you would think,” he added. With rising concern over cleanliness, restaurants aren’t taking any chances.
“Restaurants already have to maintain stringent procedures related to cleanliness and food safety, with employees trained extensively in these practices through required certification classes such as the National Restaurant Association's ServSafe program,” a spokesperson for the VRLTA said. “Many of our members are increasing their cleaning and sanitizing efforts even beyond these strict regulations to ensure the safety of diners.
EAT Restaurant Partners, which manages several restaurants in Richmond, like Boulevard Burger & Brew, has told employees not to come to work if they’re feeling sick.
“We require that any sick employees stay at home and rest, and any associated who show flu-like of COVID-19 symtpoms will immediately be sent home,” said Director of Operations Kim Lindsey. “We are stressing to ALL associated that their jobs are not in jeopardy and to err on the side of caution.”
In addition to daily routines, the management company have also instituted several other precautions:
- Bathroom will be completely disinfected every 10 minutes
- All serving utensils, glasses and plate-ware go through a three stage cleaning, sanitizing and drying process
- Bartenders are ensuring that all barware, bar tops and stools are diligently sanitized
"We can just be as careful as we can be and just hope for the best," Hughes said.
According to the VRLTA, even though there are a few cases of the virus in the greater Richmond area, there hasn’t been a major impact on restaurants or other related businesses.
A statement reads in part:
“There are over 15,000 eating and drinking establishments in Virginia, employing over 378,000 people, or 9% of the state's workforce. VRLTA believes it is important to support these businesses and workers in this time of uncertainty…
VRLTA will continue to monitor updates; for now, we believe eating out is a safe activity beneficial to the economy. We are encouraging the public to continue to visit and support these local businesses."
Meanwhile Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Thursday after a 17th “presumptive positive” coronavirus case was announced.
