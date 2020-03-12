Official at Colonial Athletic Association championship game tests positive for coronavirus

“The Colonial Athletic Association has notified member institutions that a game official at the CAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in Washington D.C. has tested positive for the Coronavirus. William & Mary administrators have been in touch with staff from the CAA and have confirmed that no William & Mary student-athletes, coaches, staff or administrators had any direct contact with the official in question. All members of the official travel party for the CAA Tournament have been notified of this situation and we remain in close contact with the league office to monitor any future developments.”