Official at Colonial Athletic Association championship game tests positive for coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Colonial Athletic Association says a game official who worked at the 2020 CAA Men’s Basketball Championship has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Colonial Athletic Association says the official did not exhibit symptoms of the virus until 72 after the game he worked.
The association has notified the involved institutions and tournament personnel to make them aware of the situation.
The schools in the Colonial Athletic Association include:
- College of Charleston
- University of Delaware
- Drexel
- Elon
- Hofstra
- James Madison
- UNC Wilmington
- Northeastern
- Towson
- William and Mary
William and Mary Athletics released the following statement:
“The Colonial Athletic Association has notified member institutions that a game official at the CAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in Washington D.C. has tested positive for the Coronavirus. William & Mary administrators have been in touch with staff from the CAA and have confirmed that no William & Mary student-athletes, coaches, staff or administrators had any direct contact with the official in question. All members of the official travel party for the CAA Tournament have been notified of this situation and we remain in close contact with the league office to monitor any future developments.”
