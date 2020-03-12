News to Know for March 12: New ‘presumptive positive’ coronavirus cases; Major events in RVA not canceled; Amazon’s new facilities, new jobs; Decent weather day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
It’ll be another decent day Thursday with rain likely overnight.
Partly sunny. Rain develops overnight. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
Virginia has two new ‘presumptive positive’ cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Longwood University says a student has tested positive for coronavirus and the Alexandria Health Department (AHD) announced on Wednesday that an Alexandria resident has tested 'presumptive positive for the coronavirus.
Health officials say the general risk to the community in both of these cases is low.
There are currently nine confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia.
President Donald Trump says he is sharply restricting travel from Europe to the U.S. for 30 days beginning Friday night as he seeks to combat a viral pandemic.
Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency is reporting the Islamic Republic’s senior vice president and two other Cabinet members have the new coronavirus.
Italy’s 62 million people are under strict new rules, with police enforcing measures to keep people in public places a safe distance apart and making sure certain businesses close by nightfall. The death toll in Italy has risen to 631.
Spain’s coronavirus cases have surpassed 2,000, with roughly half of them in the Madrid region, where two-thirds of the country’s virus deaths have occurred.
Thousands of people are expected to come to Richmond this weekend for everything from basketball to festivals, and as of Wednesday all big events in the River City are still set to go on.
About 10,000 people expected this weekend for the Virginia High School League Championship.
Thousands are expected for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations known as Shamrock the Block, and at the end of the month about 25,000 are expected for the annual Monument Avenue 10k Race.
As of Wednesday, all events are still set to take place.
A Henrico man faces a first-degree murder charge in connection to the death of his stepson in October 2019.
Randolph Smith, now 62-years-old, was arrested and initially charged with 2nd-degree murder.
On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted Smith on charges of murder in the first and second degree and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Police have not released a motive in the crime.
Governor Ralph Northam has announced that Amazon will be launching two new facilities that will create 1,500 jobs.
A multi-story robotics center in the City of Suffolk will be built creating 1,000 jobs and a 650,000 square-foot processing center in Chesapeake will bring 500 new jobs.
Both operations will be launched in 2021.
Chick-fil-A will start selling bottles of some of its popular sauces at select grocery stores.
The restaurant chain is launching a pilot program in April where it will offer bottles of its Chick-fil-A sauce and Polynesian sauce at grocery stores in Florida.
A 16-ounce bottle will cost $3.49. You will be able to purchase it at Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie.
