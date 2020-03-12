New Panda Express in Chester donating to Thomas Dale High School

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Panda Express is opening its newest location in Chester on Mar 13.
The American Chinese restaurant will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11a.m. with the Chesterfield County Chamber of Commerce.
During this event Panda Express will also be launching a day long fundraising event where the community will have the chance to help raise money for Thomas Dale High School.
The new Chester restaurant is located at 12131 Jefferson Davis HWY.
