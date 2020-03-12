ND, Virginia meet in ACC quarters

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key and Jay Huff have combined to score 55 percent of Virginia's points this season and 63 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Notre Dame, John Mooney, Prentiss Hubb, T.J. Gibbs and Juwan Durham have combined to account for 66 percent of all Notre Dame scoring, including 69 percent of the team's points over its last five games.