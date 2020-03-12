Mayor Stoney recommends major events be cancelled, postponed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney is recommending that organizers of large events postponed or cancelled within Richmond’s city limits.
This recommendation comes after an intense discussion with public health and safety officials as well as guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
“Public health and public safety are our highest priorities,” Mayor Stoney said. “In order to keep the community safe, we must disseminate the most reliable and current information. This page will serve as a source of official information from the Centers for Disease Control, the Virginia Department of Health, the local health authority, the regional team and the city administration.”
The administration has also designed a web page to provide Richmond’s residents, employees and visitors with the most recent, reliable updates on the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.