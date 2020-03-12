Major events still set for Richmond amid Coronavirus concerns

“We want to be thoughtful but not live in fear. We have been monitoring the current news daily and we believe common sense is king here. We are asking people to use their common sense. If you are sick, stay home. If you have concerns, stay home. As event organizers, we always have hand washing stations at the event for health reasons, but we are following the CDC recommendations and are strongly encouraging hand washing throughout the day. We are adding more hand washing stations that can be refilled with soap and water as well as additional hand sanitizing stations inside all of the portalets. To add to that, making it easier for more people to get the 20 seconds recommended and shorten the lines, we have acquired a large water truck that is also equipped with water spigots and soap stations that will be available all day. All of our beer pourers, volunteers and ticket sellers will be provided gloves/disinfectant wipes to use and the kids area will use sanitizing wipes throughout the day on the equipment. Unless we are told otherwise by officials, we are moving forward. We hope for everyone that comes out to have a fun, healthy and enjoyable day.”