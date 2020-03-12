Major events still set for Richmond amid Coronavirus concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of people are expected to come to Richmond this weekend for everything from basketball to festivals, and as of Wednesday all big events in the River City are still set to go on.
About 10,000 people expected this weekend for the Virginia High School League Championship.
Thousands are expected for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations known as Shamrock the Block, and at the end of the month about 25,000 are expected for the annual Monument Avenue 10k Race.
As of Wednesday, all events are still set to take place.
Thursday starts a big weekend for basketball lovers as the Virginia High School League State Championship begins.
“We have in the neighborhood of 9,000 to 10, 000 people,” Associate Director Tim Dolan said.
Dolan and his team are preparing to keep you safe as cases of the coronavirus increase in the state. The event takes place at the VCU Siegel Center. Dolan says crews have spent days cleaning the facility to get it ready for the crowds.
“They are doing a pretty thorough extra cleaning of the facility with the latest chemicals,” Dolan said.
Dolan says teams will continue to sanitize the facility throughout the event and at night as teams and spectators are coming from all over Commonwealth for the tournament.
“Right now, as it stands, we are on as planned for the 10K for March 28,” Pete Woody said.
Another massive event still scheduled for the end of the month.
The Monument Avenue 10K is still on track to bring nearly 25, 000 runners to Richmond.
“We introduced a virtual 10K so people can take advantage of that. They will run or walk a 10K on their own and send us the results. They register and they get their race medal, bag and all of that good stuff,” Woody said.
That's just one of two new initiatives organizers are using if you aren't able to make it.
Woody says you can also defer your race to the 2021 race.
Read his full statement here:
"Sports Backers is currently carrying on with preparations to host the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k as planned on March 28. Health, safety, and security are top priorities for our events and we are in contact with the Virginia Department of Health for continued guidance on our plans as we move forward.
As far as messages to participants, we are offering a ‘Virtual 10k’ option for runners who may not be able to participate in person on March 28. In the Virtual 10k, participants run or walk a 10k (6.2 miles) on their own anytime between March 28-April 30 and send us their result and we’ll send them the event t-shirt, bib number, bag, and the official finisher medal. To participate in the Virtual 10k, they can register at www.sportsbackers.org by 10 a.m. on March 28. Participants registered for the 10k can switch their entry to the Virtual 10k at no cost if they’d like.
For more information visit www.sportsbackers.org, or calling 804-285-9495."
Organizers of Shamrock the Block are asking the thousands of people expected to attend to use common sense. Stay at home if you aren’t feeling well.
Organizers say they are taking extra precautions.
Read their statement below:
“We want to be thoughtful but not live in fear. We have been monitoring the current news daily and we believe common sense is king here. We are asking people to use their common sense. If you are sick, stay home. If you have concerns, stay home. As event organizers, we always have hand washing stations at the event for health reasons, but we are following the CDC recommendations and are strongly encouraging hand washing throughout the day. We are adding more hand washing stations that can be refilled with soap and water as well as additional hand sanitizing stations inside all of the portalets. To add to that, making it easier for more people to get the 20 seconds recommended and shorten the lines, we have acquired a large water truck that is also equipped with water spigots and soap stations that will be available all day. All of our beer pourers, volunteers and ticket sellers will be provided gloves/disinfectant wipes to use and the kids area will use sanitizing wipes throughout the day on the equipment. Unless we are told otherwise by officials, we are moving forward. We hope for everyone that comes out to have a fun, healthy and enjoyable day.”
