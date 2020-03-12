Limited family attendance allowed at VHSL State Basketball Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia High School League (VHSL) Basketball Tournament announced that the games on Friday and Saturday will be played with only direct family members from both teams in the stands due to the threat of the coronavirus.
According to the VSHL, each participating school will submit a list of immediate family members to the VHSL and only those will be permitted to enter the Siegel Center.
“The VHSL continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 and has had continued discussions with public health officials and key stakeholders," VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said. “Based on that advice we have made the decision to conduct Friday and Saturday games to only allow immediate family attendance, with only essential tournament staff and credentialed media present.”
The VHSL also announced it is cancelling its March Group Membership meeting on Friday held in Richmond.
