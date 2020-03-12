Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Coronavirus cases in Virginia up to 9, expected to increase
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia health officials say nine people have now tested positive for the new coronavirus, a number that's expected to increase. Gov. Ralph Northam, top state officials and health care industry representatives held a news conference Wednesday morning. They announced the latest positive case and outlined the steps Virginia is taking to limit the spread of the virus. Separately Wednesday, the University of Virginia joined a rapidly expanding list of universities nationwide moving classes online because of the virus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
TRUMP-WAR POWERS-CONGRESS
Congress acts to limit Trump on military action in Iran
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defying a veto threat, Congress has approved a bipartisan measure to limit President Donald Trump's authority to launch military operations against Iran. The House gave final legislative approval to the measure Wednesday, sending it to Trump. The president has promised to veto the resolution, warning that if his “hands were tied, Iran would have a field day.” The resolution, sponsored Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, declares that Trump must win approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran. Supporters say the measure is not about Trump, but is an important reassertion of congressional power to declare war.
TODDLER DEATH-DOG BITE
Police: Toddler dies after being bitten by family dog
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A 2-year-old child who was bitten by a dog in Virginia has died. News outlets report a 1-year-old pit bull bit the toddler on Monday afternoon in Portsmouth. The dog has been placed in quarantine. A police sergeant says the pit bull is a family dog. The child suffered life-threatening injuries from the bite and later died at a hospital. The child hasn't been identified. The police department says officers are working with animal control on the investigation. It isn't clear whether anyone would face charges.
VIRGINIA LAWMAKER-JUSTICE REFORM
Scandal-scarred Virginia lawmaker now seeks justice reform
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia lawmaker who was embroiled in a sex scandal a few years ago has pushed his way back into the political fold. Joe Morrissey was pressured into resigning from the Virginia House of Delegates after he was accused of having sex with a 17-year-old receptionist at his law firm. Since winning a state Senate seat in November, he's won praise from his fellow Democrats and even some Republicans. Morrissey has sponsored more than two dozen bills, many of them aimed at reforming the criminal justice system. Several of his bills are expected to be signed into law, including one that will establish a specialized court docket to offer treatment monitoring and supervision of defendants with mental illness.
WHITE SUPREMACISTS ARRESTED
Man linked to extremist group seeks release from jail
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man accused of joining a white supremacist group and discussing violence at a gun rights rally in Virginia is seeking his pretrial release from federal custody. In a court filing Wednesday, defense attorney Ned Smock asked a federal magistrate judge in Greenbelt, Maryland, to schedule a detention hearing for Brian Mark Lemley, who was indicted on gun-related charges. Federal authorities say Lemley and two other men arrested by the FBI in January were members of a white supremacist organization called The Base. Prosecutors say Lemley discussed “the planning of violence” at a gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia, in January.
CHELSEA MANNING
Lawyers: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in Va. jail
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chelsea Manning's legal team says the former intelligence analyst tried to take her own life Wednesday, but was transported to a hospital where she is recovering. Manning has been in jail since May for refusing to testify before a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks. She was scheduled to appear in court in Alexandria, Virginia, on Friday for a hearing on a motion to terminate the civil contempt sanctions stemming from that refusal. Manning served seven years in a military prison for leaking a trove of documents to WikiLeaks before President Barack Obama commuted the remainder of her 35-year sentence in 2017.
AP-NC-PLANT EXPLOSION
4 airlifted after explosion at animal rendering plant
ROSE HILL, N.C. (AP) — Four people have been airlifted to a hospital following an explosion at an animal rendering plant in North Carolina. Valley Proteins owner and chairman Michael Smith told The Associated Press by phone that the explosion occurred about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at its facility in Rose Hill. The town is about 90 minutes south of Raleigh. Smith said five people were injured total. He said they were employees of an outside contractor. He said he believes they were performing some welding at the time. Smith said an investigation is underway but “our primary concern is the medical treatment of these workers."
DRUG CARTEL RAIDS
AP Exclusive: Inside massive DEA raid targeting drug cartel
CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — Federal agents fanned out across the United States in early morning raids Wednesday aimed at dismantling the upper echelon of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as CJNG. More than 650 people have been arrested, more than 15,000 kilos of meth has been seized and nearly $20 million has been taken by authorities. For the U.S, combating Mexico’s fastest-growing and most violent gang is a top priority. Law enforcement officials believe the gang has drug distribution hubs in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston and Atlanta. And it's believed to have a presence in 24 of Mexico’s 32 states.