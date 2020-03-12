Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia lawmaker who was embroiled in a sex scandal a few years ago has pushed his way back into the political fold. Joe Morrissey was pressured into resigning from the Virginia House of Delegates after he was accused of having sex with a 17-year-old receptionist at his law firm. Since winning a state Senate seat in November, he's won praise from his fellow Democrats and even some Republicans. Morrissey has sponsored more than two dozen bills, many of them aimed at reforming the criminal justice system. Several of his bills are expected to be signed into law, including one that will establish a specialized court docket to offer treatment monitoring and supervision of defendants with mental illness.