How to effectively clean and disinfect your phone

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Studies have found that the coronavirus can survive on some surfaces for up to nine days and that includes your cell phone.
This means that beloved phone you touch with your hands and face may contain bacteria, virus or other germs that could easily be transferred to your skin.
The good news is that disinfecting your device is pretty easy.
You can use things like a microfiber cloth, disinfectant wipes, Lysol spray, and hand sanitizer.
Recently, Apple announced it’s safe to clean your iPhone with disinfectant wipes.
There is no word from Samsung if disinfectant wipes are safe on their phone so it’s up to you to use at your own discretion.
