Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Washington Nationals need to move on from Anthony Rendon a year after they moved on from Bryce Harper. And the way the team succeeded in 2019 despite losing Harper might have taught the Nationals something about how they can fare without Rendon. Both are middle-of-the-order guys who have been the leading run producers for Washington. With Rendon gone, the Nationals need to figure out their new No. 3 hitter and their new third baseman. A pair of newcomers potentially could get those roles: Starlin Castro might bat third, and 22-year-old Carter Kieboom is getting a chance to play third.