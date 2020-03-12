Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Marshal Yanda retired from the NFL with the satisfaction of knowing he walked away before being kicked out the door. Yanda played his entire 13-year career with the Baltimore Ravens. They showed their appreciation for the eight-time Pro Bowl guard by sending him off with a framed No. 73 jersey and heartfelt thanks during a classy news conference. It began with a video tribute and featured a lengthy prepared speech by a man who never made secret his disdain for talking to the media. Down 45 pounds from his playing weight, Yanda retired only months after playing in the Pro Bowl and being voted second-team All-Pro.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Washington Nationals need to move on from Anthony Rendon a year after they moved on from Bryce Harper. And the way the team succeeded in 2019 despite losing Harper might have taught the Nationals something about how they can fare without Rendon. Both are middle-of-the-order guys who have been the leading run producers for Washington. With Rendon gone, the Nationals need to figure out their new No. 3 hitter and their new third baseman. A pair of newcomers potentially could get those roles: Starlin Castro might bat third, and 22-year-old Carter Kieboom is getting a chance to play third.
NEW YORK (AP) — Marcellus Earlington scored 10 straight points in a game-ending 23-0 run and St. John's rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat Georgetown 75-62 in the first round of the Big East Tournament. Earlington scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and grabbed 10 rebounds as the ninth-seeded Red Storm handed eighth-seeded Georgetown its seventh straight loss. LJ Figueroa led St. John's with 22 points. Terrell Allen led the Hoyas with 22 points, but only three came in the second half. Georgetown missed its final 10 shots and turned the ball over four times in the final 6:31.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jailyn Ingram scored a season-high 22 points and Florida Atlantic defeated Old Dominion 66-56 in the Conference USA Conference Tournament first round. Richardson Maitre added 21 points for the Owls (17-15), which made 12 of 25 from 3-point range. Florida Atlantic entered the tournament as the No. 9 seed and the Monarchs were seeded eighth. Florida Atlantic moves on to play No. 1 seed North Texas Thursday night. Xavier Green had 15 points for the Monarchs.