Get $1k to watch Irish movies and eat Lucky Charms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In honor of St. Patrick’s Day this March 17, Zippia, a career resource company based in San Francisco, is looking for someone who loves the Irish culture.
They want to pay someone $1k to watch Irish movies all day long.
In return, the company will fork over $1,000, a McDonald’s gift card (which is good for 4 LARGE Shamrock Shakes), a family-sized ready-to-go meal of corned beef and cabbage, a copy of your favorite U2 album, and a family size box of Lucky Charms.
Applications are open now through Mar. 15th at 5 p.m.
