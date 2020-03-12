Forecast: Decent weather Thursday with rain likely at night

Quite warm and windy on Friday

By Andrew Freiden | March 12, 2020 at 4:18 AM EDT - Updated March 12 at 4:18 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’ll be another decent day Thursday with rain likely overnight. Friday look warm and windy

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Rain develops overnight. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 10% day, increases to 70% night))

FRIDAY: Early morning rain likely (pre sunrise) then clearing, warm and breezy in the afternoon. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Most of the day looks dry. Only a slight chance late in the day. Lows near 40, highs upper 50s to near 60. (Rain Chance: 10%)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows upper 30s, highs near 50. (Rain Chance 40%)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s, highs mid to upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

TUESDAY: Overcast with showers possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s, highs upper 50s (Rain Chance 20%)

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.