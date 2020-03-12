Colonial Heights students off March 16 as teachers prepare for possible online classes

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Heights Public Schools says it is adding Monday, March 16 as a student holiday so teachers can prepare in case the need for online learning arises due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Despite students being off, all after school activities will go on as scheduled.
“This will allow our schools to prepare for the possibility of distance learning in the event of a school(s) closure. In addition, it will provide our maintenance team with an opportunity to do an extended deep cleaning in all our school buildings,” the district said.
Teachers will be trained and refreshed on online learning modules.
Students will also have training about online instruction and other methods.
“Although we know that remote instruction is not ideal and there will be some obstacles, we hope that by planning and preparing thoroughly, we can work through those challenges in advance. We will adjust this plan as necessary. Our main goal will be to provide continued instruction, in a safe and equitable manner, so that students maintain current levels and continue to progress,” the school said.
School officials said the following considerations are being discussed:
- Sending laptops home with students in Grades 3-5
- Providing alternative learning materials for students in PreK-2nd
- Planning to meet goals and objectives for students with IEPs
- Delivering instructional materials to students without internet access
- Ensuring that families with food insecurities have access to meals
