Chesterfield County Public Schools will close tomorrow for health preparations

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools will close tomorrow, March 13, for health preparations.
According to Chesterfield County Public Schools, all staff members are expected to report on Friday to take part in pandemic preparations in their school/department. This will also be considered as a teacher workday for staff members to prepare online and offline assignments in case of a long-term closure in the future.
The facilities and transportation teams will use tomorrow to conduct additional cleaning of school buildings and buses in anticipation of being open for students on March 16.
“We realize that this will be an inconvenience for families, but trust that they will understand that this decision is made with the best interests of our students and staff in mind,” Tim Bullis, Executive Director, Communications and Community Engagement, said.
All after-school activities scheduled for Friday will occur as scheduled after the teacher’s workday. Activities for tonight are scheduled as planned.
