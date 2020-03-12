Atlantic 10 restricts fan access for tournament

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On the heels of the NCAA announcing that the NCAA Tournament will be played in mostly empty arenas, many conferences are following suit. That includes the Atlantic 10, which has decided to ban most fans from the Barclays Center for the remainder of its conference tournament.
"The Atlantic 10 announced tonight that the 2020 Men's Basketball Championship at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, will be played without fans and spectators for its remaining games," the official statement read. "Beginning tomorrow, all remaining contests in the championship will be restricted to teams, network television, working media, essential personnel, and team affiliated families/guests."
The league’s tournament began with two games on Wednesday that were played in front of fans. The NCAA announcement came late in the afternoon, and many conference began banning fans in the evening. The A-10′s statement was released a little before 9:30 p.m.
While these changes are massive at both the conference and national levels, even more, drastic adjustments could come in the days ahead. All of these decisions were made prior to the NBA’s decision to suspend its season, which happened Wednesday night after the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for Coronavirus.
VCU is scheduled to face UMass on Thursday at noon, while Richmond is slated to take on either Davidson or La Salle on Friday at 6:00.
