Alexandria Health Dept.: Resident tested ‘presumptive positive’ for coronavirus

By Adrianna Hargrove | March 12, 2020 at 6:03 AM EDT - Updated March 12 at 6:03 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Alexandria Health Department (AHD) announced on Wednesday that an Alexandria resident has tested 'presumptive positive for the coronavirus.

AHD says the person came into contact with a Washington D.C. resident associated with Christ Church in Georgetown who has a confirmed case of the coronavirus. The Alexandria resident is currently doing well and isolated at home.

“There have been cases of COVID-19 in most states and across the National Capital Region,” AHD Director Dr. Stephen A. Haering said. “The Alexandria Health Department and the City of Alexandria have been preparing for this. COVID-19 is an evolving situation, and we will continue to share information as it becomes available. Based on our current investigation, the general Alexandria community is still at low risk for COVID-19.”

AHD officials identified and contacted people who may have had contact with the person from Christ Church, advising them to self-quarantine at home.

The Virginia Department of Health encourages the following behaviors to lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19 (coronavirus):

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Avoid contact with sick people.
  • Avoid non-essential travel

