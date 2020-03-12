Alexandria Health Dept.: Resident tested ‘presumptive positive’ for coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Alexandria Health Department (AHD) announced on Wednesday that an Alexandria resident has tested 'presumptive positive for the coronavirus.
AHD says the person came into contact with a Washington D.C. resident associated with Christ Church in Georgetown who has a confirmed case of the coronavirus. The Alexandria resident is currently doing well and isolated at home.
“There have been cases of COVID-19 in most states and across the National Capital Region,” AHD Director Dr. Stephen A. Haering said. “The Alexandria Health Department and the City of Alexandria have been preparing for this. COVID-19 is an evolving situation, and we will continue to share information as it becomes available. Based on our current investigation, the general Alexandria community is still at low risk for COVID-19.”
AHD officials identified and contacted people who may have had contact with the person from Christ Church, advising them to self-quarantine at home.
The Virginia Department of Health encourages the following behaviors to lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19 (coronavirus):
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Avoid non-essential travel
