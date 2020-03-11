2 women critically injured at townhome in 55+ Henrico community

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico investigators are still trying to figure out how two women were critically injured late Tuesday night in a 55 and older community.
Police responded to a 911 call around 11:30 p.m. from a townhome in the 3900 block of Pale Moon Place in The Villages at The Crossings community.
“I was shocked,” said Taunya a neighbor.
Taunya said she was up late studying when she noticed activity outside her window.
“I saw the lights reflecting from inside my house,” she said. “My dogs kept coming to the window so I looked outside and I saw the police cars on this block.”
Originally Taunya thought it was some sort of medical call which she and others have seen before in this community.
“It’s probably 55 and older [community] and people are always out and about,” said another neighbor. “It appears to be a very safe neighborhood.”
According to The Villages at The Crossings’ website, the community is marketed towards residents who are 55 years and older.
However, what took place inside a home on Pale Moon Place was something violent.
“It’s mind blowing,” said Suzanne Valz, who lives around the corner.
When officers arrived at the home they found two women with life-threatening injuries consistent with blunt force trauma, though specifics weren’t released. The women were taken to the hospital and are listed in critical condition.
"It’s really kind of scary,” a neighbor said.
Crime scene tape surrounded the front and back yard of the home Wednesday afternoon.
“It seems really out of place here because it’s a quiet very desirable neighborhood,” said Alex Valz. “I just can’t imagine anything like that happening here.”
Neighbors said the home was recently sold. A Zillow search showed it was sold in August 2019.
“Never seen any cars, any activity coming in and out of the home,” Taunya said.
Taunya believes whatever took place at the home, located nearly a mile off of the Virginia Center Parkway, was an isolated incident.
“If you come all the way down here, you already have a plan or target,” she said. “Because you’re not going to come down here on a whim to see what you can find when there’s all of that up there.”
Meanwhile the situation has left neighbors locking their doors and keeping an eye on their neighbors.
“This is the last thing I would have suspected to hear,” Valz said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or submit tips via the P3 tips app.
