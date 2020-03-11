Virginia Tech moving to online classes in wake of coronavirus

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Tech is transitioning to online and remote instruction (Zoom, video, and other forms of delivery) for all undergraduate and graduate students at all Virginia Tech locations for the remainder of the spring semester. Spring Break is also being extended to Sunday, March 22, with classes resuming Monday, March 23.
The university asks faculty and instructors to be as flexible as possible in accommodating the needs of students. Resources are available to assist in transitions to online formats. You’re asked to work with your department chair or head, program director, or dean to coordinate and communicate the plans for adjusting instruction.
The move was announced Wednesday in the wake of coronavirus concerns with guidance from the CDC, the Virginia Department of Health, and the university’s public health and safety experts.
