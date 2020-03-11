VCU extends spring break, moves classes online for ‘foreseeable future’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University is extending spring break by a week and moving classes to be taught online when the semester starts again.
VCU says the Monroe Park Campus will add the additional week of March 16-20. Students are encouraged to return home and remain there if possible.
“For students who must remain on campus, information about availability of on-campus housing will be forthcoming,” VCU said.
When the semester resumes on March 23, classes will be taught remotely for the ‘foreseeable future.’
Clinical placements will proceed as planned.
University events involving more than 100 people will also be canceled, effective immediately.
