US Marshals searching for man wanted in connection to child sex crimes

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The U.S. Marshals are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to child sex crimes in Chester.
47-year-old Shawn Taylor is accused of being sexually involved with a teenager at a home along Timsberry Terrace.
Deputy U.S. Marshal Brian Stalnaker says Taylor is wanted on three felony counts of taking indecent liberties with children and three felony counts of carnal knowledge of a child between the ages of 13 to 15.
U.S. Marshals say his family is cooperating, but Taylor is nowhere to be found. Authorities believe he could be staying at a local hotel.
Officials said Taylor’s criminal record is violent and extensive including convictions for robbery, breaking and entering, as well as using a gun to commit a felony.
U.S. Marshals say people close to the victim’s family know what happened and warn Taylor to turn himself in for his own safety.
“At times the public likes to take the law into their own hands, we urge the public not to that. But at times, things happen and we don’t want to see him get hurt so we urge him to turn himself in and face the charges,” Stalnaker said.
Taylor is considered dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone with information is asked to call their 24-Hour hotline at 1-877-926-8332 or 1-877-WANTED-2. All tips are anonymous.
