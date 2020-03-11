St. Patrick’s Day events moving forward, road closures to be in place

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - St. Patrick’s Day events in Richmond will be moving despite the continued fear of the spread of coronavirus.
The events will also impact traffic as thousands are expected to attend Shamrock the Block and the St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival this weekend.
Shamrock the Block (Arthur Ashe Boulevard):
- North Arthur Ashe Boulevard between West Moore Street and West Broad Street
- West Moore Street and West Clay Street between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Altamont Avenue
- West Marshall Street between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North Sheppard Street and all adjoining alleyways
- Myers Street between West Broad and West Leigh Streets
No parking zones will be in place from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on March 14.
Siné Irish Pub’s St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival (Shockoe Slip):
No parking zones will be in place starting Friday, March 13 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 15 in the 100 block of Virginia Street between East Cary and East Canal Streets.
Traffic delays are expected along East Main, East Cary and East Canal and South 14th Streets.
A spokesperson released the following statement in regards to the activities moving forward:
“We want to be thoughtful but not live in fear. We have been monitoring the current news daily and we believe common sense is king here. We are asking people to use their common sense. If you are sick, stay home. If you have concerns, stay home. As event organizers, we always have hand washing stations at the event for health reasons, but we are following the CDC recommendations and are strongly encouraging hand washing throughout the day. We are adding more hand washing stations that can be refilled with soap and water as well as additional hand sanitizing stations inside all of the portals. To add to that, making it easier for more people to get the 20 seconds recommended and shorten the lines, we have acquired a large water truck that is also equipped with water spigots and soap stations that will be available all day. All of our beer pourers, volunteers and ticket sellers will be provided gloves/disinfectant wipes to use and the kids area will use sanitizing wipes throughout the day on the equipment. Unless we are told otherwise by officials, we are moving forward. We hope for everyone that comes out to have a fun, healthy and enjoyable day.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.