Coronavirus reaches central Virginia; Gov. Northam expects to see number of cases increase

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The coronavirus has reached central Virginia, with the area’s first case announced Wednesday morning in a press conference held by Governor Northam.
Officials say the commonwealth’s ninth case comes from the Chickahominy Health District - a person from the Ashland-Hanover area who traveled internationally.
The Virginia Department of Health says there is currently a limitation on testing kits with enough for only 300 to 400 patients. However, two more kits are set to arrive Wednesday, increasing the testing capacity to 500 to 600 total patients. More orders have already been placed.
In terms of the local COVID-19 case, state epidemiologist doctor Lilian Peake says people should not panic but be aware.
“Whenever a case is identified, the local health department will work with that person to understand who may have come into contact with that person and then they put measures in place to monitor anybody who could have been in contact or symptoms," said Dr. Peake. "They may ask them to stay at home until we get through a period of time where they would develop symptoms.”
The state announced it has a stockpile of protective equipment but also ordered about 2.7 million more. And the governor says they’ve set aside about $10 million to deal with the virus fallout.
Richmond’s Mayor was also at the briefing and said the city is working closely with the state on a response - Public schools will remain open for now, but the division is limiting student travel outside the Richmond area.
A Marine Base Corps Quantico resident who is at Fort Belvoir was the first positive case of the coronavirus in Virginia.
The second case is a resident of the City of Fairfax, in their 80s, who traveled on a similar Nile River cruise as other positive coronavirus patients. The patient began to develop symptoms of respiratory illness on February 28 and was eventually hospitalized on March 5. The patient remains in stable condition.
The third case is an Arlington resident in their 60s. VDH officials say the person developed a fever, cough and shortness of breath after returning from an international trip. The first two cases were also connected with international travel.
“We don’t believe there is substantial risk to the community, and we are not recommending that any events be canceled or any facilities be shut down," said Dr. Ben Schwartz with the Fairfax County Health Department on Sunday.
Officials said the fourth case is a resident of the City of Fairfax. Officials said she traveled with her husband on a Nile River cruise and was asked to self-quarantine after he husband tested positive. She developed respiratory illness symptoms. Officials said she is doing well but was hospitalized during testing.
“We know the risk of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) increases among close contacts of infected persons,” said Fairfax Health Director Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu. “Based on the results of our contact investigation to date, the individual had limited contact with others outside the home while ill so the risk to the general Fairfax community remains low.”
The fifth presumptive case in Spotsylvania County is a patient in their 50s and sought medical attention when they developed a fever, cough and shortness of breath. Officials said the patient is under medical and is in stable condition.
“We are working closely with our health care partners and the state to monitor the patient and identify and work with their close contacts,” said Rappahannock Area Health Director Brooke Rossheim, MD, MPH.
Other cases include two in Virginia Beach and one in northern Virginia which were reported Tuesday.
State epidemiologist, Dr. Lilian Peake confirmed that the cases are not related, nor are there signs of the virus spreading in Virginia. But many of the cases appear to be linked to international travel.
The VDH says they are working with local, county, and state health officials to determine who the patients may have come into contact with, in the time they’ve been back from overseas.
“We know where these individuals were but it’s something that’s a very dynamic situation. It changes literally by the minute,” said Governor Ralph Northam during the 12th annual conference on Agricultural Trade in Richmond Tuesday afternoon.
While the governor is not calling on public schools to close, he did urge employers in the audience to allow their employees to work from home where possible to contain any virus spread.
“Life needs to go on as well. We need to keep doing our jobs and just use common sense and be safe,” said Northam.
Northam says testing capabilities now at the state lab instead of the CDC allows health experts to see outbreaks faster and respond.
“Nothing’s perfect and there will always be critics but I can just promise you that everybody is working very hard. Different agencies are involved. Both at the state, local and national level and it’s all hands on deck right now,” said Northam.
To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Avoid non-essential travel
Find more information on the coronavirus from the Virginia Department of Health here.
CORRECTION: Due to confusion, this story previously reported nine cases of coronavirus after the Navy and VDH issued separate press releases about the same case. As of March 10, 2020, at 4 p.m, the current number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia remains at eight.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.