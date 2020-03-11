RPS cancelling all school, division-sponsored travel outside the Richmond area in reponse to COVID-19 spread

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools (RPS) will cancel all school-sponsored and division sponsored travel outside of the Richmond area for both students and staff, in response to the coronavirus spread in Virginia.
The school and division-sponsored travel that will be canceled include field trips, athletic events, conferences, etc.
“The ban will be lifted once we feel confident that the potential threat to students and staff has diminished,” RPS said in an emailed statement.
RPS wants parents to pay close attention to travel guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), including the directive self-quarantine for 14 days after travel to certain high-risk countries.
RPS wants parents to be prepared for the possibility of canceling school if coronavirus cases among students and staff have been confirmed.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are already developing virtual learning guidance and examining different ways of supporting families who rely on the school meals program due to food insecurity,” RPS said.
For now, all RPS schools are open and operating on a normal schedule.
“At Monday’s School Board meeting, I will be requesting the authority to reallocate $500,000 from our budget towards supplies and services dedicated to preparing for and responding to COVID-19,” RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras said in a statement.
Kamras will be in daily contact with counterparts in Chesterfield, Henrico, and Hanover in an effort to coordinate our response as much as possible for the region’s students and families.
To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Avoid non-essential travel
Find more information on the coronavirus from the Virginia Department of Health here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.