Richmond Mayor says city is prepared for coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s mayor says the city is prepared for coronavirus.
Levar Stoney was part of a state briefing Wednesday morning about COVID-19. He says the city has been in meetings with state and local health experts for weeks now and talking about how city government can respond. Stoney says families need to do their part and get ready.
“Governments will have to make decisions if this situation evolves and it will potentially be impactful to our residents and so we ask that they prepare as well,” said Stoney.
For now, the mayor says Richmond City Public Schools will continue to operate normally. But the superintendent is limiting student travel for school activities to just the Richmond-area.
